Tritax EuroBox EUR (LON:BOXE) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Tritax EuroBox EUR plc (LON:BOXE)’s stock price rose 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.34 ($0.02). Approximately 1,261,482 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 424% from the average daily volume of 240,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.31 ($0.02).

BOXE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tritax EuroBox EUR in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 132 ($1.72) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox EUR in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox EUR in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

