Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 167,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 29,241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,556,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,083,000 after buying an additional 43,369 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.03%.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $233,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,212.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

