Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Trevena in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trevena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.31.

TRVN traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.60. 20,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,546,871. Trevena has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $3.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.44.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Carrie L. Bourdow purchased 56,200 shares of Trevena stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $100,598.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRVN. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Trevena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trevena by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 285,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Trevena by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 115,304 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Trevena by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 128,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Trevena by 378.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,091,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 863,126 shares in the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

