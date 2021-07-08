Traders Buy Large Volume of Clearside Biomedical Call Options (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 11,258 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 852% compared to the typical volume of 1,183 call options.

NASDAQ CLSD opened at $4.99 on Thursday. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $287.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.44.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 591.23% and a negative return on equity of 220.12%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 214.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 6.3% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,206,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 248,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLSD shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

