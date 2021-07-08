Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 6,052 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,338% compared to the average daily volume of 421 call options.
In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at $80,785,203.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,806. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,436,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,376,000 after buying an additional 198,237 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,246,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,350,000 after buying an additional 184,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,420,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,739,000 after buying an additional 84,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,369,000 after buying an additional 104,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $76,648,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Boyd Gaming stock opened at $56.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.68, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.19.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Boyd Gaming Company Profile
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
