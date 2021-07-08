Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 6,052 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,338% compared to the average daily volume of 421 call options.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at $80,785,203.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,806. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,436,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,376,000 after buying an additional 198,237 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,246,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,350,000 after buying an additional 184,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,420,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,739,000 after buying an additional 84,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,369,000 after buying an additional 104,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $76,648,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BYD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.07.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $56.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.68, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.19.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

