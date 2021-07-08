Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 825,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $128,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TM. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 279.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TM. Zacks Investment Research cut Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $175.65 on Thursday. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $118.66 and a twelve month high of $185.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.88.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

