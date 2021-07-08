Totem Point Management LLC Sells 73,733 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Totem Point Management LLC trimmed its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,733 shares during the quarter. Pegasystems accounts for 6.9% of Totem Point Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Totem Point Management LLC owned 0.17% of Pegasystems worth $15,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 8,781.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 4,213.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total transaction of $128,027.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,417.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $38,936.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,042.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,006. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEGA shares. Macquarie upped their target price on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

Shares of PEGA stock traded down $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $137.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,645. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.26 and a twelve month high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 18.54% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -8.76%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

