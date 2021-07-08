Totem Point Management LLC Invests $408,000 in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Totem Point Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,196 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. Twilio accounts for approximately 0.2% of Totem Point Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 21.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Twilio by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 126,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Twilio by 9.6% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 49,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter valued at $10,223,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter valued at $351,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWLO traded down $6.11 on Thursday, reaching $382.74. The company had a trading volume of 45,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,851. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $341.03. The stock has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $214.32 and a one year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total value of $318,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.05, for a total transaction of $2,416,646.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,061 shares of company stock valued at $48,240,705 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.77.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

