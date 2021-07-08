Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) shares fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.49 and last traded at $3.49. 952 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on TOTZF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Total Energy Services from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Total Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

