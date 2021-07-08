TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd Takes $20.24 Million Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 988,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,000. Tencent Music Entertainment Group accounts for approximately 14.2% of TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth $4,169,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,476,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TME shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.11.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded down $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $12.65. 1,064,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,964,534. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.53. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.