Toroso Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 1,621.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 676,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 637,331 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,392,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,030,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,052,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,101 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,233,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,235 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,936,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF remained flat at $$6.29 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 22,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,139. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $940.92 million, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.79. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.61.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. WisdomTree Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

