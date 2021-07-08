Tony West Sells 6,500 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $48.68 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.48 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $91.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.85.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,222,343,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549,153 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,776,504,000 after buying an additional 14,728,949 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $720,148,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,411,751,000 after buying an additional 12,142,683 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,053,341,000 after buying an additional 9,134,360 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBER. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.31.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

