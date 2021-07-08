Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Downgraded to Hold at Danske

Danske downgraded shares of Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tomra Systems ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of TMRAY stock opened at $55.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.19. Tomra Systems ASA has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $58.10.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.251 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th.

About Tomra Systems ASA

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, and Food Solutions. The Collection Solutions division engages in the development, production, rental, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

