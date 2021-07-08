Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 3,728 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 548,325 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.37% of Expedia Group worth $94,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,498 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,423 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $157.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.01. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.83) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $11,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,458,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $44,574.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,158.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,469 shares of company stock worth $28,771,024. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.83.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.