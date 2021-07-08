Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 2,084,542 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,982,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,084,542 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Gold Trust worth $81,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 52,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 29.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 245,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 44,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.47 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.59.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

