Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 108,803 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in The Middleby were worth $87,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in The Middleby by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in The Middleby by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in The Middleby by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Middleby by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Middleby by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MIDD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays started coverage on The Middleby in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.11.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $168.00 on Thursday. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $186.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.72. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.59%. The Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

