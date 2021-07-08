Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $110.67 Million Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,180,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,378 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.03% of Steel Dynamics worth $110,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,117,000 after purchasing an additional 173,849 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 8.5% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 123,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,069,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 48.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $59.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.45. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

