Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $103.46 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 45.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 629,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,152 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $103,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARE. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

In other news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $334,226.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,004,944.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $710,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,046.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $186.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.30. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $193.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

