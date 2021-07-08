Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $71,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth $42,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSU opened at $264.86 on Thursday. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $142.03 and a 1 year high of $315.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $293.47.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

KSU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.40.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

