Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 420,029 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1,860.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 442,606 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 420,029 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.26% of First Republic Bank worth $73,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.2% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC opened at $187.52 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $100.38 and a fifty-two week high of $197.38. The company has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 15.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.94.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

