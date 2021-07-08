ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Get ThredUp alerts:

TDUP stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.62. 348,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.30. ThredUp has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $31.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.39.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.37 million. As a group, analysts expect that ThredUp will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at about $44,157,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at about $3,266,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at about $2,333,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at about $10,074,000. 22.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.