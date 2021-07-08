TheStreet Upgrades National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) to “B+”

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of EYE opened at $50.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.60. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49. National Vision has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $53.68.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.35 million. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $7,756,734.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,415,709.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 589,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,695,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,113,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

