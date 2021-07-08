Theratechnologies (TH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 15th.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$19.67 million during the quarter.

Shares of TSE TH opened at C$4.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.02, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Theratechnologies has a 12 month low of C$2.43 and a 12 month high of C$5.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.44. The company has a market cap of C$455.03 million and a P/E ratio of -12.69.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

