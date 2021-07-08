The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.89.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist reduced their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reduced their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 844.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 597.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 325,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,920,000 after acquiring an additional 278,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 247,593 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $173.25. 419,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,216,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $112.81 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $314.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.06.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.