The Very Good Food (OTCMKTS:VRYYF) Trading Down 2.3%

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRYYF) shares traded down 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.91. 215,204 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 252,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47.

About The Very Good Food (OTCMKTS:VRYYF)

The Very Good Food Company Inc, a plant-based food technology company, designs, develops, produces, distributes, and sells various plant-based meats and other food alternatives in Canada and the United States. It offers its products through its wholesale and e-commerce stores, and public markets, as well as the Butcher Shop & Restaurant under The Very Good Butchers brand.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for The Very Good Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Very Good Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.