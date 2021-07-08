The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 90.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,550 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,024,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,261,000 after acquiring an additional 512,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,122,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,542,000 after purchasing an additional 159,371 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,966,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,665,000 after purchasing an additional 798,344 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,276,000 after purchasing an additional 107,377 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,073,000 after purchasing an additional 648,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMPL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $37.26 on Thursday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.10 and a beta of 1.02.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

