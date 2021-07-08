The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SHW opened at $277.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $73.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.93. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $190.67 and a fifty-two week high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.