The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Receives $182.76 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.76.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $671,132,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,186 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,860,000 after acquiring an additional 873,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,802,964,000 after acquiring an additional 697,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,179,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $186.58 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $97.09 and a 12 month high of $203.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

