The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Receives $20.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

MTW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of MTW stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.21. The stock had a trading volume of 157,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,252. The Manitowoc has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.63.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $354.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.38 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The Manitowoc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 495.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after buying an additional 546,146 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,430,000. Towle & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,670,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,230,000 after purchasing an additional 223,908 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

