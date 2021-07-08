The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 436,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,549,000 after acquiring an additional 15,243 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $781,062.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,863.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,846. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:THG opened at $137.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.17. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on THG shares. Bank of America started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.