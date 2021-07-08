The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. LifeStance Health Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.40.

NASDAQ LFST opened at $28.95 on Monday. LifeStance Health Group has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

In other news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $19,403,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

