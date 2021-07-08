The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 44 Price Target

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned a CHF 44 target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABBN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 28 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 36 price objective on ABB in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 29 price objective on ABB in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 25 price objective on ABB in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 28 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 28.92.

ABB has a 12 month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

