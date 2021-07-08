The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Trading Down 6.1%

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) fell 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.17 and last traded at $11.21. 9,779 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 591,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $573.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.14.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $314.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.72 million. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 20,500 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Container Store Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Container Store Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in The Container Store Group by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in The Container Store Group by 135.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in The Container Store Group by 6,964.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS)

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

