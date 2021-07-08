The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $1,490.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $1,304.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,340.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,280.53.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $959.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,054.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71 and a beta of 0.79. The Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $578.02 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Boston Beer will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total value of $2,671,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,922,975 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 29.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $3,997,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in The Boston Beer by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

