The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) will post sales of $1.87 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.98 billion. The Blackstone Group reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full year sales of $8.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.04 billion to $9.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

BX traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.88. 2,838,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,440,190. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.13. The stock has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $100.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.77%.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $6,974,177.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,365,822.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,656,272 shares of company stock worth $230,663,723 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

