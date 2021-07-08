Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Upgraded at Stephens

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.85.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $62.12 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $25.37 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $239.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $363,574.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $197,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 16.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,134,000 after buying an additional 34,866 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $7,616,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 264.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 19,816 shares during the period.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

