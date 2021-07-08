Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Shares Sold by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP cut its position in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,166 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter valued at $7,124,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,613,000 after acquiring an additional 467,677 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 696,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 461,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 442,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 1,421.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 443,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 414,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 381,700 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $4,164,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $8,786,853.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,968,039 shares of company stock worth $34,517,340. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

TEN opened at $18.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.61. Tenneco Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.06.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tenneco in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

Tenneco Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

