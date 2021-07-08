Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 862,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Tempur Sealy International makes up approximately 13.1% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $31,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 263.3% in the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,881,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,111 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,157,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,002,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,682,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,426. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $42.60.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. Analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.66%.

In related news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $577,645.20. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $63,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,996.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,484 shares of company stock worth $3,957,374 over the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

