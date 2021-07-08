Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,122.44

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,122.44 ($14.66) and traded as low as GBX 1,088 ($14.21). Temple Bar Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,090 ($14.24), with a volume of 130,151 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,121.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £718.22 million and a PE ratio of -2.61.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 9.75 ($0.13) per share. This is a positive change from Temple Bar Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $8.25. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Temple Bar Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -0.12%.

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ninety One Fund Managers UK Limited. It is co-managed by Ninety One UK Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

