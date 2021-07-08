Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

TLSNY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 33,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,560. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.27. Telia Company AB has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 32.73% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

