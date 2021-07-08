Telesites (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) Trading Up 1.9%

Telesites, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:TSSLF)’s stock price was up 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 28,480 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 28,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSSLF shares. Barclays started coverage on Telesites in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telesites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92.

Telesites, SAB. de C.V. builds, installs, maintains, operates, and markets various types of towers and support structures, and physical spaces and other non-electronic elements for the installation of radiant radio communications equipment in Mexico. It operates braced towers, self-supporting towers, monopolar towers, and masts.

