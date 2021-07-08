Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) versus PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Critical Comparison

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) and PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.0% of Teleflex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of PolyPid shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Teleflex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Teleflex and PolyPid’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teleflex $2.54 billion 7.77 $335.32 million $10.67 39.51 PolyPid N/A N/A -$36.87 million ($4.07) -2.24

Teleflex has higher revenue and earnings than PolyPid. PolyPid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teleflex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Teleflex and PolyPid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teleflex 10.98% 15.71% 7.44% PolyPid N/A -36.29% -34.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Teleflex and PolyPid, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teleflex 0 0 9 1 3.10 PolyPid 0 0 3 1 3.25

Teleflex currently has a consensus price target of $462.90, suggesting a potential upside of 9.80%. PolyPid has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 174.73%. Given PolyPid’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PolyPid is more favorable than Teleflex.

Summary

Teleflex beats PolyPid on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site. The company also offers interventional products, which consists of various coronary catheters, structural heart therapies, and peripheral intervention and cardiac assist products that are used by interventional cardiologists and radiologists, and vascular surgeons; and Arrow branded catheters, Guideline and Trapliner catheters, the Manta Vascular Closure, and Arrow Oncontrol devices. It provides anesthesia products, such as airway and pain management products to support hospital, emergency medicine, and military channels; and surgical products, including metal and polymer ligation clips, and fascial closure surgical systems that are used in laparoscopic surgical procedures, percutaneous surgical systems, and other surgical instruments. The company also offers interventional urology product comprises the UroLift System, an invasive technology for treating lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia; and respiratory products, including oxygen and aerosol therapies, spirometry, and ventilation management products for use in various care settings. It provides urology products, such as catheters, urine collectors, and catheterization accessories and products for operative endourology; and bladder management services. The company serves hospitals and healthcare providers, medical device manufacturers, and home care markets. The company was incorporated in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

