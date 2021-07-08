Ted Baker (LON:TED) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 162.50 ($2.12). Ted Baker shares last traded at GBX 150.40 ($1.96), with a volume of 551,871 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Get Ted Baker alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £277.65 million and a P/E ratio of -2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 168.98.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Ted Baker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ted Baker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.