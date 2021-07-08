TD Securities Increases Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$37.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.74% from the company’s previous close.

KEY has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Keyera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keyera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.22.

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$32.82 on Tuesday. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$18.04 and a 1 year high of C$35.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.62. The company has a market cap of C$7.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.8900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keyera news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$438,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,071,210.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

