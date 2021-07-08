TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 25,500 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $365,535.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,821 shares of company stock worth $3,863,639. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $93.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.91 and a 12 month high of $106.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.86.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.89.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

