TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,878 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period.

IOVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

IOVA stock opened at $25.29 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.90.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

