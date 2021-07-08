TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,626 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of MAG Silver worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 883.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. 38.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $21.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.23. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 530.75 and a beta of 1.05.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAG shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

