TD Asset Management Inc. Has $4.58 Million Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Rent-A-Center worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

In other news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,477,352.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $170,512.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,579 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RCII shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $52.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.96. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.51. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $66.70.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.