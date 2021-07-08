TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,662 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,510 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service boosted its position in RingCentral by 3.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 107,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 272,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in RingCentral by 102.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 15,272 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 704.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,727,000 after purchasing an additional 78,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.92, for a total value of $427,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 215,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,519,391.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $781,680.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,502 shares of company stock valued at $11,193,896 over the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.00.

RNG opened at $299.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.95. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.00 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1,199.28 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

