Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.10

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.10 and last traded at $18.99, with a volume of 256623 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.85.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean P. Nolan acquired 1,170 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,149.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 12,000 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $251,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 79.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,181,000 after buying an additional 389,249 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,234,000 after buying an additional 179,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

